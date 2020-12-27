Why Brian Flores, Dolphins Were NFL’s Biggest Winners Of Week 16

What a week it has been for the Miami Dolphins.

The 10-5 Dolphins defeated the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, advanced in the AFC playoff standings Sunday after losses by the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts and officially landed a top-five pick in the 2021 NFL Draft because the Houston Texans lost to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Got all that?

It makes the Dolphins arguably the biggest winner of the league’s Week 16 slate. Of course, the Kansas City Chiefs may have something to say about that seeing how they claimed the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but nevertheless, it was a great slate for South Beach.

The Dolphins jumped from No. 7 in the AFC to No. 5, the conference’s first wild-card spot. Miami had the third wild-card spot, and were clinging to it with the charging Baltimore Ravens, entering Week 16. They benefitted from a Colts collapse to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Browns loss to the New York Jets.

In most cases, playoff teams don’t get top-10 draft picks. Well, this season in Miami isn’t most cases. One may even think it resembles Danny Ainge and the Boston Celtics landing consecutive top-3 NBA Draft picks despite postseason appearances.

The Dolphins own both of the Texans first- and second-round draft selections in the 2021 NFL Draft. It dates back to a 2019 trade in which Miami sent offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, receiver Kenny Stills and other assets to Houston. Stills has since been released by the Texans and the Dolphins are thriving.

Oh yeah, and Flores bettered his chance to land the 2020 NFL Coach of the Year award with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski losing to the Jets, despite the fact Cleveland was without its four best receivers. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had his stock drop during Pittsburgh’s three-game losing streak, and even with an impressive comeback against the Colts on Sunday, Flores should be the frontrunner.

The Dolphins will take on the AFC East-champion Buffalo Bills during Week 17. A win over Buffalo would cement Miami’s playoff seeding, while a loss could ultimately land them on the outside looking in with an ever-changing AFC playoff picture:

1. Kansas City Chiefs, 14-1

2. Pittsburgh Steelers, 12-3

3. Buffalo Bills, 11-3 (Week 16 game Monday night vs. Patriots)

4. Tennessee Titans, 10-4 (Week 16 game Sunday night vs. Packers)

5. Miami Dolphins, 10-5

6. Baltimore Ravens 10-5

7. Cleveland Browns, 10-5

Let’s see how the Dolphins are able to take Week 16 success into their regular-season finale.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images