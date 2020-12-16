Why Kendrick Perkins Believes Celtics Should Bring Back Isaiah Thomas

Isaiah Thomas on more than one occasion has expressed he’d welcome a return to Boston.

Kendrick Perkins believes Danny Ainge should make it happen.

Thomas has been without an NBA job since February, though he’s insisted over the past few months that he’s fully healthy and ready to be an impact player in the league once again. Perkins apparently believes IT still has something left and that the Celtics could benefit from his services.

“I would love to see IT back in Boston,” Perkins saiud on the “Heavy Live With Scoop B Show,” as transcribed by Heavy.com. “And I think knowing what’s happening with Kemba (Walker), it would be a great fit. And then, just think about what they have, right? The history of what he’s done for the Celtics organization. Yeah, he didn’t win a championship but, he literally laid his body on the line for their organization and I understand that a business move happened, but if I’m Danny Ainge, I’m gonna go out there and get an IT because it’s adding more firepower to the bench.”

Thomas rejoining the Celtics certainly would be a feel-good story, but at this point, the fit might not be ideal. Thomas’ scoring punch likely has significantly diminished from a few years ago, and he’s a liability on the defensive end. Not to mention, Tuesday night’s preseason opener suggested Jeff Teague and Payton Pritchard are more-than-serviceable backups for Walker.

Another NBA job might not be out of the question for Thomas, but a return to Boston feels unlikely.

