Why Ryan Fitzpatrick Is One Of Cam Newton’s ‘Favorite Players To Watch’

Cam Newton loves him some Fitzmagic.
Newton lauded the Miami Dolphins’ veteran quarterback during a video conference Thursday, saying he’s always admired Fitzpatrick’s style of play and overall “aura.”
“I’ve never really met him, but he’s one of my favorite players to watch outside of us playing him, if that makes sense,” Newton said. “His energy, man. I got an opportunity to watch him when he was in Tampa, and the Fitzmagic — it didn’t start there, I know him in his stint in Buffalo or whatever; I believe that’s where it kind of took off.
“But his energy, and anybody who has this kind of aura about themselves, it doesn’t matter if it’s swag, dorky, nerdy, quirky, I’m better than you — it doesn’t matter. Fitz is a person from afar that I see as, like, man, that’s a dude that I know I can hang out with. And I respect his game a lot.”
Fitzpatrick is the textbook definition of an NFL journeyman, appearing in games for the St. Louis Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, New York Jets and Tampa Buccaneers before joining the Dolphins last offseason.
Despite his frequent moves, the 37-year-old Harvard product consistently has found starting opportunities, starting at least seven games in 12 of the last 13 seasons.
“He’s such a cerebral football player,” Newton said. “Obviously, him being intellectual going to the school that he did go to, it shows up in how he plays. He knows how to manipulate the defense in different ways that a lot of quarterbacks wish they can — including myself — and that’s just a person that you will always root for.”
Fitzpatrick has started 13 games against the Patriots in his career — including last year’s monumental Week 17 upset at Gillette Stadium — but will be on the bench when New England visits Miami this Sunday. He began the season as the Dolphins’ starter before giving way to fifth overall draft pick Tua Tagovailoa in Week 8.