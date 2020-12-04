Why Writer Believes Bruins Will Benefit From Shortened NHL Season

Exact details about the coming NHL season are few and far between, but we know it will be shorter than a normal campaign.

And that might suit the Boston Bruins.

NHL.com’s Dan Rosen named the Bruins among teams that are poised to benefit from a shortened 2021 NHL season Wednesday in his mailbag. Rosen believes Boston’s veteran stars will enter the Stanley Cup Playoffs with less wear-and-tear on their bodies than they would have after an 82-game regular season.

” … I’m banking on their experience and the fact that some of their core veteran players, including centers Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, and goalies Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak, will benefit from a shorter regular season with less travel. A short season with limited travel could extend the window to win for the Bruins, Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins because it will be less taxing, keeping them fresher for the playoffs.”

The NHL hasn’t set a start date for the upcoming season, and the initial Jan. 1 target date is fast approaching. With the campaign looking certain to take place entirely in 2021 it’s safe to say teams won’t play 82 games in the regular season. Rumors of a regionalized campaign also persist, adding weight to Rosen’s opinions on Boston’s prospects.

Whenever the season begins, the Bruins will be among the teams with legitimate ambitions of lifting the Stanley Cup, and the format of the season — whatever it may be — just might help them realize that ultimate goal.

