Will LeBron James’ Lakers Extension See Him Play In NBA With Son Bronny?

LeBron James on Wedneaday reportedly signed a maximum contract extension to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The two-year deal worth $85 million will begin next season, keeping him playing his home games at the Staples Center through the 2022-23 season before he hits free agency again.

Interesting timing considering his son, Bronny James, potentially could be eligible for the 2023 NBA Draft.

The 16 year-old is a combo guard at Sierra Canyon, one of the best prep schools in the nation for basketball.

Of course, there currently is a rule in place with prospects having to be at least one year out of high school before becoming eligible for the draft. But if the one-and-done rule is eliminated before then, which is highly plausible, that would set free agent James up to sign with whichever team drafts his son.