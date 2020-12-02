Will LeBron James’ Lakers Extension See Him Play In NBA With Son Bronny?

LeBron James on Wedneaday reportedly signed a maximum contract extension to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The two-year deal worth $85 million will begin next season, keeping him playing his home games at the Staples Center through the 2022-23 season before he hits free agency again.
Interesting timing considering his son, Bronny James, potentially could be eligible for the 2023 NBA Draft.
The 16 year-old is a combo guard at Sierra Canyon, one of the best prep schools in the nation for basketball.
Of course, there currently is a rule in place with prospects having to be at least one year out of high school before becoming eligible for the draft. But if the one-and-done rule is eliminated before then, which is highly plausible, that would set free agent James up to sign with whichever team drafts his son.
James will be 39 years old by then, so a lot is riding on his healthy going forward. But even if a 40-year-old James could get himself into a player-coach situation with his son on the team, it would be hard to see him turning that down.
The four-time NBA champion, Finals MVP and league MVP already has discussed his desire to one day team up with Bronny in a 2018 interview with UNINTERRUPTED.
Time will tell.