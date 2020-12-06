Wizards’ Russell Westbrook Avoids Question About Requesting Trade From Rockets

Russell Westbrook on Saturday had his introductory press conference with media as an official member of the Washington Wizards. And of course, part of the line of questioning was about his fallout in Houston.

The Rockets traded the nine-time NBA All-Star to the Wizards in exchange for John Wall and a future protected first-round draft pick. The swap came just weeks after rumblings that Westbrook was among the players who wanted out of Houston.

But now that Westbrook got his apparent wish, he doesn’t want to talk about it.

“I’m happy about where I’m at,” Westbrook told reporters while side-stepping a question about requesting a trade in attempt to keep the focus on his future with the Wizards.

Westbrook will have a fresh start in Washington playing with Bradley Beal, who spoke about his excitement to be joining forces Saturday as well.