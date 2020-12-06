Wizards’ Russell Westbrook Avoids Question About Requesting Trade From Rockets

Russell Westbrook on Saturday had his introductory press conference with media as an official member of the Washington Wizards. And of course, part of the line of questioning was about his fallout in Houston.
The Rockets traded the nine-time NBA All-Star to the Wizards in exchange for John Wall and a future protected first-round draft pick. The swap came just weeks after rumblings that Westbrook was among the players who wanted out of Houston.
But now that Westbrook got his apparent wish, he doesn’t want to talk about it.
“I’m happy about where I’m at,” Westbrook told reporters while side-stepping a question about requesting a trade in attempt to keep the focus on his future with the Wizards.
Westbrook will have a fresh start in Washington playing with Bradley Beal, who spoke about his excitement to be joining forces Saturday as well.
He also took the opportunity to explain why he thinks he’s so misunderstood.
“Where do you want me to start?” Westbrook said. “Well listen, I think the underlying thing about that is 90%, 100% is not even true because a lot of times, the things that are made up, people don’t actually know me to be able to say anything about me or what I am about or what I believe in.
“… The biggest thing for me is just kind of going and being myself, which is easy because being myself, I can be genuine and loyal and understanding. Obviously, I am not the easiest guy to understand, whatever, watch play, whatever people may think.”
Check out the full conference below, via the Wizards:
Say what you want about Westbrook, but the Eastern Conference just got way more interesting.