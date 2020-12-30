Yet Another Patriots Opponent Named Player Of The Week After Facing New England

Credit (?) to the New England Patriots, they’ve racked up plenty of Player of the Week honors this season.

We should rephrase: They’ve allowed plenty of guys to have Player of the Week-worthy performances against them.

The Buffalo Bills embarrassed the Patriots in Foxboro on Monday, pounding New England 38-9. In the win, star Bills wideout Stefon Diggs caught nine of his 11 targets for 145 yards with three touchdowns.

Unsurprisingly, that landed him AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for Week 16. And he joins a growing list of players having big performances against New England.

Cam Akers was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after running all over the Pats in the Los Angeles Rams’ Week 14 victory. Before that, it was Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson getting AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors in Week 11 for carving up New England.

But wait, there’s more!

The other player to earn top honors was Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus, who was nails against the Patriots in Week 6, garnering an AFC Special Teams Player of the Week nod as a result.

The Patriots will face the lowly New York Jets on Sunday, and it would be a real dagger for New England if it let a Jets player go off.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images