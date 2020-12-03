You Won’t Believe This Preposterous Ending To High School Football Game

An Alabama high school football state championship game Wednesday night produced one of the most ridiculous finishes you ever will see.

After forcing a turnover on downs, Auburn High School led Thompson High School by nine points with 1:18 remaining in the Alabama 7A state championship game. We repeat: Auburn had a nine-point lead and a first down with under 90 seconds remaining.

Oh, and Auburn was at Thompson’s 20-yard line.

Check out these two clips, including one of Auburn players celebrating what they thought was a clinched state title:

Turnover on downs. Auburn up 9 with 1:18 left. pic.twitter.com/MpmyOB3mDX — Alabama7AFootball (@AL7AFootball) December 3, 2020

Auburn going to be 7A State Champions pic.twitter.com/0RIMAeNwdW — Alabama7AFootball (@AL7AFootball) December 3, 2020

Then, the following happened:

— Three kneel-downs from shotgun formation (resulting in total loss of 25 yards), with Thompson twice using timeouts to stop the clock.

— (That’s right: Auburn, on the opponent’s 20-yard line, elected not to run the ball and/or kick a game-clinching field goal.)

— Blocked punt returned for touchdown with 18 seconds remaining.

— Onside kick recovered by Thompson at Auburn’s 46-yard line.

— Two pass-interference penalties, advancing ball to Auburn’s 18-yard line.

— Game-winning 35-yard field as time expired.

— Thompson wins, 29-28.

Behold:

Oh Thompson. Not over yet 7A fans. Punt is blocked. Auburn 28, Thompson 26 | :18 4Q | Thompson must get onside kick. pic.twitter.com/ku4HqIUD2d — Alabama7AFootball (@AL7AFootball) December 3, 2020

Thompson 29, Auburn 28 Final. Hardy with the 35-yard game winning field goal as time expires. Thompson with the miracle finish for the 7A State Championship. Unbelievable!@WARRIORNATION20 pic.twitter.com/UBMQQq7f6j — Alabama7AFootball (@AL7AFootball) December 3, 2020

So, is that more a thrilling victory or an agonizing defeat? Did Thompson win it or did Auburn lose it?

Either way, sports are crazy.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/Alabama7AFootball