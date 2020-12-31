Zdeno Chara Gives Patrice Bergeron Ringing Endorsement As Next Bruins Captain

Everybody knows Patrice Bergeron will be the next captain of the Boston Bruins, especially the man who held the role before him.

Zdeno Chara’s run as B’s captain ended Wednesday when he signed a one-year deal with the Washington Capitals. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney acknowledged the team will have a captain in 2021, and while he didn’t name anyone, he said it was pretty obvious who would get that honor.

Once that’s finally official, Chara knows it’s an honor for which Bergeron is more than deserving.

“There’s no question Patrice will be the next captain of the Boston Bruins. I think everybody knows that,” Chara said Thursday in his introductory video press conference with Washington. “He’s absolutely the right person to have as a captain. He’s been part of the Boston Bruins organization 15, 16 years now. He’s done so much for the team, for the organization, for the community. He’s going to be an unbelievable captain and leader.”

Quite frankly, Bergeron’s leadership has been lauded for years. In just about any other organization in the NHL he would have been named captain years ago. With Chara in Boston, though, that wasn’t going to happen, but he essentially was a co-captain for the last few years alongside Chara.

“I can’t imagine anybody else to be a captain and I’m truly very, very happy he’s going to be the next captain because he deserves it,” Chara said. “I can’t thank him enough for everything he’s done for the Bruins, for me personally — supporting our vision and leading together in Boston — and I’m very happy for him.”

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images