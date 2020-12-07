Zion Williamson Not Anticipating Any Minutes Restrictions This Season

Minutes restrictions? Not for Zion Williamson.

The 20-year-old wrapped up his rookie season with the New Orleans Pelicans in the bubble without making the playoffs. And he’s got new head coach Stan Van Gundy to back him up.

In fact, Van Gundy on Sunday said Williamson has “no limitations in practice” and considers his current status “a good thing.”

“I thought in practice he gave really, really good effort as did everybody,” Van Gundy told reporters Sunday of Williamson’s potential, via ESPN’s Andrew Andrew Lopez. “It’s all been positive so far.”

Not too shabby for a 20-year-old.