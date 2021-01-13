A Note to YouTube TV Subscribers

To our loyal fans who are YouTube TV Subscribers,

With the return of Bruins hockey, we wanted to share an update regarding the status of our situation with YouTube TV.

There are no ongoing discussions with YouTube TV for carriage at this time. We offered our most favorable rates and terms last September, and received no offer in return. NESN would certainly like to be back on their platform but their decision to subsequently drop NESN, and over 20 other RSNs across the country, suggests they no longer wish to serve local sports fans.

We are just as disappointed as you are that YouTube TV decided to remove NESN from their channel lineup.

It is our hope you will continue to watch NESN by signing up with one of the other quality providers that carry NESN. Please visit GetNESN.com for all your options.

Thank you for your ongoing support, and we apologize for any frustration this situation has caused.