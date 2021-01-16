NFL Odds: Aaron Jones’ Bettors Rejoice After Packers’ Star Shines To Start Second Half

Those who placed bets on Packers running back Aaron Jones can breathe a little easier after Green Bay’s first possession of the second half against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Packers star running back hit not one, but two different prop bets on the six-play, 75-yard possession during the NFC Divisional Round game on Saturday.

Jones started the second half by taking a handoff 60 yards up the middle on the first play after the intermission. The fourth-year standout surpassed his rushing-yard prop (68.5) with the run, and nearly did it in just that one carry. Ultimately, Jones tallied 63 yards of the possession after a modest first half of 22 rushing yards, a start which may have made some over bettors nervous.

What a way to open the second half.



Aaron Jones goes 60 YARDS. #GoPackGo #NFLPlayoffs



📺: #LARvsGB on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/nMJSN7Rn8Z pic.twitter.com/VQavaq2iYX — NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2021

Those who took the rushing prop weren’t the only to benefit, however.

Jones, who eclipsed 1,100 yards during the regular season, also capped the drive with a one-yard touchdown run. It was his first score of the game, helping all those who bet him to score at anytime (-106), which was practically even money.

Jones was +650 to score the first touchdown of the game, but that honor went to All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, who was 5-to-1 entering the game.

Jones’ touchdown earned the Packers a 25-10 lead over the Rams merely three minutes into the second half.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images