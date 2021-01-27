Aaron Rodgers Hoping NFL Career Will Not End Following 2020 Season

Aaron Rodgers has spent an impressive 16 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

His NFL future, however, hangs in the balance.

The Packers were eliminated from the playoffs Sunday. Green Bay fell 31-26 to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game.

So, where does Rodgers go from here? Well, he’s not exactly sure.

The only thing he’s positive about is his determination to return for another season.

“I don’t think that there is any reason why I wouldn’t be back,” Rodgers said Tuesday during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” via ESPN. “But look, there’s not many absolutes in this business. So to make an absolute statement about something that is not an absolute, I didn’t do it. And I guess that’s why it went kind of nuts.”

Rodgers called his status in the NFL “a beautiful mystery” ahead of Sunday’s loss. He doesn’t seem to be backing off that notion, either.

But with Jordan Love waiting in the wings, Rodgers knows his future with the Packers isn’t exactly certain.

“I don’t feel like I said anything that I hadn’t said before,” Rodgers said. “I said it the first time I talked to the media (after the draft). It just, it was more a realization I think that ultimately my future is not necessarily in my control. That was what just kind of hit me in the moment. I was just thinking of Aaron Jones, Corey Linsley, other guys we have under contract, Big Dog (Marcedes Lewis), guys who I don’t know what their future is going to be, and myself included.”

At age 36, anything is possible for Rodgers’ career.

