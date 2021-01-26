Aaron Rodgers Sings Slightly Different Tune About Future

Aaron Rodgers has gone full late-Patriots-career Tom Brady.

The Packers quarterback sounded as non-committal as a quarterback could get following Green Bay’s NFC Championship Game loss to Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rodgers, 37, has three years left on his current deal but reportedly wants a new contract.

Amid increasing speculation of his potential desire for a trade, Rodgers on Tuesday sang a (slightly) different tune during a “Pat McAfee Show” interview.

“I don’t think that there’s any reason that I wouldn’t be back,” Rodgers said, as transcribed by NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. “But there’s not many absolutes in this business.”

Rodgers’ wishy-washy commitment, coupled with recent remarks made by Packers CEO Mark Murphy, seemingly increase the chances the likely 2020 NFL MVP will be back in Green Bay next season. But, again, this whole thing feels a lot like the series of events that led to Brady’s departure from the New England Patriots, though the situations aren’t entirely apples-to-apples.

Speaking of the Patriots, expect them to be mentioned frequently so long as the Rodgers rumors persist.

