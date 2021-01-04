Jets Coach Adam Gase (Finally) Fired After Two Seasons In New York

Well, we all saw this coming.

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase was fired shortly after the team’s Week 17 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. Gase spent the last two years in New York.

Obviously, this isn’t exactly a shock. Gase found himself in rumors that was on the hot seat and he didn’t have much to say about his future with the team after the Jets 28-14 loss on Sunday, either.

The news was announced by team owner Christopher Johnson on Sunday evening.

“While my sincere intentions are to have stability in our organization — especially in our leadership positions — it is clear the best decision for the Jets is to move in a different direction,” Johnson’s statement read. “We knew there was a lot of work that needed to be done when Adam joined us in 2019. Our strong finish last year was encouraging, but unfortunately, we did not sustain that positive momentum or see the progress we all expected this season.”

Gase was 9-23 at the helm.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images