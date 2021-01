Adam Gase’s time with the New York Jets reportedly is up, and NFL fans are eating it up.

Gase and the Jets will part ways after the regular season ends Sunday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. His tenure with the team has been dismal at best, with New York winning just nine of 31 games under his direction.

So, of course, news of his reported departure was music to Twitter’s ears.

Jets fans hearing that Adam Gase won't be back pic.twitter.com/QqO0kYHt6z — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) January 2, 2021

New York Jets fans now that they know that tomorrow is Adam Gase’s last game as head coach: pic.twitter.com/nIrpzgLK2j — BROTHER (@BrotherHQ) January 2, 2021

See ya later, alligator.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Wexler/USA TODAY Sports Images