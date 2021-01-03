Adrian Phillips Injury: Patriots DB/LB Exits Week 17 Game With Hip Issue

UPDATE (3 p.m. ET): Adrian Phillips is out of the remainder of the Week 17 game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets.

Patriots injury update: Adrian Phillips (hip) has been downgraded to out. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 3, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY: The New England Patriots have used Adrian Phillips all over the field this season.

They may be missing him for the rest of their season finale.

Phillips was spotted down on the ground receiving medical attention in the first quarter of the Patriots’ meeting with the New York Jets. He ended up in the blue medical tent, then emerged and was spotted riding the stationary bike.

New England proceeded to announce Phillips would be questionable to return due to a hip injury.

Phillips, generally a safety, often has served as a pseudo-linebacker for the Patriots in his first season in Foxboro. With Phillips out, rookie Kyle Dugger took over his responsibilities.

