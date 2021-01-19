Alex Cora Restates Message On Red Sox Rotation ‘Puzzle,’ Urges Patience

Alex Cora can envision the Boston Red Sox assembling a good rotation sooner, rather than later.

The Red Sox manager addressed Boston’s starting pitching depth Sunday during his appearance on MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM. Boston had re-signed Martin Perez on a one-year contract shortly before Cora stressed patience in his assessment of the Red Sox’s rotation, as it currently stands.

“As far as the pitching, I do believe we’re deeper than actually ’19 and what the team was last year,” Cora said. “Little by little, the front office did a good job during the season last year and the offseason to add some quality arms, some intriguing arms. Yesterday, we add Martin (Perez), and you start looking around (and see) Eduardo (Perez); (Nathan) Eovaldi; (Nick) Pivetta; Martin; (Matt) Andriese; We’ve got Houck.

“So little by little, we’re building this puzzle. Like I said in November, I think I said it in December and I’m going to keep saying it until April 1, this puzzle is not completed. We have to be patient. But we’re going to be better.”

Cora then highlighted the importance he expects pitching depth will take during the 2021 season.