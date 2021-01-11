This Allen Robinson Quote Doesn’t Bode Well For Bears Return

Allen Robinson might already have the Bears in his rearview mirror.

The star receiver on multiple occasions this season indicated he was unhappy about his contract status with the Bears and wanted out of Chicago. Robinson wasn’t dealt before the NFL trade deadline but nevertheless seemed like a player ready to make the most of his looming free agency.

The comments he made Monday morning will only increase speculation of Robinson leaving the Bears once the NFL offseason officially begins.

“I personally feel like we had an opportunity to be able to get something done over the past 365 days,” Robinson said, via ESPN’s Jeff Dickerson.

The 27-year-old did insist he will keep all options on the table as his free agency process plays out. Still, the anti-Bears behavior displayed by Robinson during the season makes it hard to imagine he’ll return to Chicago.

Robinson spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars but missed most of the 2017 campaign with a torn ACL. He signed a three-year contract with the Bears during the ensuing offseason and, over the course of the deal, reassumed his place as one of football’s most productive wideouts.

Over the last two campaigns, Robinson averaged 100 catches and 1,199 yards while amassing 13 touchdowns.

