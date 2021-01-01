Saints Place Alvin Kamara On COVID-19 List; Status For Sunday Uncertain

The New Orleans Saints could go into Sunday’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers without one of their biggest stars.

The Saints on Friday announced Alvin Kamara had been placed on the team’s COVID-19/reserve list. The running back returned a positive test Friday, according to NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill, and will miss the regular-season finale if he returns a second positive test.

Kamara reportedly is not experiencing symptoms.

New Orleans has narrow odds to secure a first-round bye, but losing Kamara would make the job all the more difficult. The news will leave some fantasy football owners on edge, too, as some leagues wrap up their playoff brackets this weekend.

