Antonio Brown Injury: Latest On Bucs WR Ahead Of NFC Championship Game

Will Antonio Brown play in the NFC Championship Game?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver exited Sunday’s divisional round win over the New Orleans Saints with a knee injury that prevented him from playing down the stretch. But Brown did not suffer a serious injury and still has a shot at playing Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, citing sources.

Here’s the full report:

#Bucs WR Antonio Brown, who injured his knee and underwent an MRI following the game, did not suffer a serious injury, sources say. He’s considered day-to-day in preparation for the NFC Title Game vs the #Packers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2021

The Bucs are loaded, but they nevertheless will need all the help they can get to keep pace with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Brown and Bucs quarterback Tom Brady showed improve chemistry over the last few weeks after a slow start as teammates in Tampa.