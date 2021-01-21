Antonio Brown Injury: Latest Update On Bucs Wide Receiver

The door is not closed on Antonio Brown playing Sunday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver sustained a minor knee injury in his team’s NFL divisional round win over the New Orleans Saints. The MRI came back clean, so it sounds as though it is just a matter of pain management.

Nevertheless, updates on Brown have become a daily request from Bucs head coach Bruce Arians. And on Thursday, Arians explained why he’s comfortable if Brown doesn’t practice at all this week.

When asked by @NFLSTROUD, Bruce Arians says Antonio Brown is a game-time decision and doesn't have to practice this week in order to play. "He's a veteran, he knows what he's doing." pic.twitter.com/QvNTauKHe4 — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) January 21, 2021

Of course, it would be tough for anyone to have sympathy for Tom Brady and the Bucs if Brown is, indeed, out. Tampa has an embarrassment of riches in the passing offense even without Brown, including Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson and Cameron Brate.