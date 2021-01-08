Aston Villa Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch FA Cup Third Round Game Online

Aston Villa must overcome more than Liverpool’s might in order to progress in the FA Cup.

Aston Villa will host Liverpool on Friday at Villa Park in the third round of the FA Cup. As the reigning Premier League champion and leader in this season’s English top flight, Liverpool would be favored to beat Aston Villa, which is in eighth place in the Premier League standings, under normal circumstances. But the COVID-19 outbreak at Aston Villa reportedly has prompted the host to field a team consisting of U-23 players and other reserves, in order to prevent the virus from spreading further through its first team.

Liverpool’s lineup plans are unknown at this point, but the Reds should dispatch the youthful Villains if Jurgen Klopp fields a strong team.

Here’s when and how to watch Aston Villa versus Liverpool in the United States:

When: Friday, Jan. 8, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/421167-takumi-minamino-interview-crystal-palace-goal-premier-league" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LiverpoolFC.com</a>