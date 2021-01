Liverpool moved into the FA Cup fourth round with a 4-1 win over a youthful Aston Villa team Friday.

Sadio Mane gave the Reds a near-instantaneous lead with a precise header from Curtis Jones’ assist, but Louie Barry brought Villa back on terms with an assured finish four minutes before halftime.

LOUIE BARRY SCORES AGAINST LIVERPOOL.



He's 17 years old 🤯 pic.twitter.com/s91m7itdAu — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 8, 2021

Three goals in the space of five second-half minutes — from Georginio Wijnaldum, Mane and Mohamed Salah — ensured victory, however, and a place in Monday’s draw for the next stage.

Gini Wijnaldum scores his first Liverpool away goal in 468 days 😅 pic.twitter.com/2PqFqzWqvn — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 8, 2021

