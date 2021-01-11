Baker Mayfield Sticks It To Colin Cowherd After Playoff Win

The ongoing Baker Mayfield-Colin Cowherd feud took another turn Sunday night.

Mayfield and Cowherd go way back. Cowherd, the ever-opinionated host of FS1’s “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” has been critical of the Browns quarterback ever since he was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Mayfield, to his credit, never has been shy about firing back at Cowherd, to the point where it’s starting to appear as if the vivacious quarterback actually enjoys the weird back-and-forth.

In the leadup to Cleveland’s Wild Card game with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cowherd cited Mayfield’s wearing a hat backward during media availability as evidence the Browns would lose, or something.

Take a look:

Baker Mayfield wore his hat backwards. Bad news for the Browns' QB:



"That just says playoff loss, doesn't it?" — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/0OglfxmkF4 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 8, 2021

So, when the Browns pulled off a 48-37 win over the Steelers, you just knew Mayfield would pull off some kind of troll job.

That brings us to this video from WEWS-TV’s Camryn Justice:

#Browns Baker Mayfield with a phenomenal troll job on Colin Cowherd, turning his hat backward after his playoff WIN. pic.twitter.com/jKHwvfc3xW — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) January 11, 2021

Well played, Baker.

Mayfield and the Browns will look to continue proving the doubters wrong next weekend when they face the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Divisional Round game. Should the Browns beat the Chiefs, they would earn a spot in the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 1989, when they lost to the Denver Broncos.

Cleveland justifiably will be a huge underdog against the Chiefs. But, as we explained before the start of the playoffs, the Browns shouldn’t be easily written off. In fact, a case quite easily can be made for Cleveland making it out of the crowded AFC and representing the conference in Super Bowl LV.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images