Barry Bonds Doesn’t Seem To Care Much About Hall Of Fame Drama

Will Barry Bonds ever get voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame?

Some Major League Baseball fans might care, but the legendary left fielder apparently doesn’t.

Bonds was denied a spot in the Hall of Fame for the ninth year in a row in 2021. His involvement in the steroid era has kept him off many ballots for years.

But Bonds said he doesn’t pay attention to all the ballot chatter.

“I don’t ever hear about it unless someone tells me,” Bonds told reporters Wednesday while distributing meals to families in San Bruno, Calif., via ABC7’s Casey Pratt. “I really don’t. I don’t track it, I don’t do any of that. All I do right now is live my life day-to-day, and right now I want to do something very special for people that are in need and that’s the most important thing. I’m not that important. This is way more important than the Hall of Fame right now.”

Fair enough.

Players are limited to just 10 years on the Hall of Fame ballot, making 2022 the final year Bonds will be eligible for induction. But it doesn’t sound like he’ll be paying much attention (if any) to this.

Thumbnail photo via Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Sports Images