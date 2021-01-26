Baseball Hall Of Fame Announcement Live Stream: Watch Selection Show Online, On TV

Will this be the year some of baseball’s most polarizing names get into the Hall of Fame?

We’re about to find out.

The inductees for the 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame will be announced Tuesday evening. Players need to be voted for on at least 75 percent of ballots to get in, and the only player still on the ballot to hit the 70 percent threshold but not get in last year was Curt Schilling.

It’s possible nobody gets in this year, but whoever does will be enshrined with the 2020 class (Derek Jeter and Larry Walker), as both got their ceremony pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s how to watch the Baseball Hall of Fame announcement online and on TV.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network

Live Streams: FuboTV — Free Trial | MLB Network

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images