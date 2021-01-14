BC Vs. Northeastern Hockey East Clashes Headline Weekend Of College Sports On NESN Networks

NESN will be the place to be this weekend when the Hockey East Men season reaches fever pitch.

No. 14 Northeastern will face No. 3 Boston College on Friday and Saturday nights in a home-and-home series. Those highly anticipated matchups are the biggest of the five Hockey East Men and Women games NESN networks will air Friday and Saturday.

NESN+ will air an ACC women’s basketball matchup between Miami and No. 24 Syracuse on Sunday afternoon.

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern), and find out where to catch NESN+ on your service here.

Friday, Jan. 15

2 p.m. — Hockey East Women: Holy Cross at No. 8 Boston College (NESN+)

3:30 p.m. — Hockey East Men: Maine at No. 16 Providence (NESN)

7 p.m. — Hockey East Men: No. 14 Northeastern at No. 3 Boston College (NESN)

Saturday, Jan. 16

Noon — ACC men’s basketball: Syracuse at Pittsburgh (NESN+)

2 p.m. — ACC men’s basketball: Georgia Tech at NC State (NESN+)

4:30 p.m. — Hockey East Men: Maine at No. 16 Providence (NESN)

6:30 p.m. — Hockey East Women: No. 8 Boston College at Holy Cross (NESN+)

7 p.m. — Hockey East Men: No. 3 Boston College at No. 14 Northeastern (NESN)



Sunday, Jan. 17

Noon — ACC women’s basketball: Miami at No. 24 Syracuse

Schedule subject to change. For the latest updates, check out the NESN TV Schedule here.

