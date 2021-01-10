Bears Vs. Saints Live Stream: Watch NFC Wild Card Game On TV, Online

The NFL’s Wild Card round continues Sunday with another three-game slate.

The second matchup of the day features the New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears, who enter the weekend as arguably the biggest underdog team in the postseason.

The Saints have faced their fair share of adversity this season such as injuries to key players and player bouts with COVID-19. Still, Drew Brees and Co. have remained consistent.

The Bears will have their work cut out for them, especially considering New Orleans’ key players like Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas and Deonte Harris all are expected to play.

Chicago might be a longshot for a win, but we’ll see what its solid defense can get done.

Here’s how to watch the game online and on TV:

When: Sunday, January 10 at 4:40 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Acess

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images