Beatrice Mompremier Accepts CT Sun’s Two-Year Qualifying Offer

The Sun have locked up a key player ahead of the 2021 season.

Connecticut announced Monday that Beatrice Mompremier has accepted the team’s two-year qualifying offer extended by head coach and general manager Curt Miller.

Mompremier was drafted by the Sparks with the No. 20 pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft. The Sun picked her up in June to help replace star center Jonquel Jones after Los Angeles released her earlier that month.

Mompremier played in all but one game of the Sun’s 2020 campaign and averaged 2.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Miller cannot wait to see the 24-year-old back in action.