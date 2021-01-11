Beatrice Mompremier Accepts CT Sun’s Two-Year Qualifying Offer

The Sun have locked up a key player ahead of the 2021 season.
Connecticut announced Monday that Beatrice Mompremier has accepted the team’s two-year qualifying offer extended by head coach and general manager Curt Miller.
Mompremier was drafted by the Sparks with the No. 20 pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft. The Sun picked her up in June to help replace star center Jonquel Jones after Los Angeles released her earlier that month.
Mompremier played in all but one game of the Sun’s 2020 campaign and averaged 2.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.
Miller cannot wait to see the 24-year-old back in action.
“Beatrice was a fantastic addition and showed impactful moments throughout her rookie season,” he said, per the team statement. “She immediately helped us with rim protection and rebounding at both ends of the court. She has a bright future and we are excited to watch her growth in 2021.”
We can’t wait to see what Mompremier has in store come the new seaosn.