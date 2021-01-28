Ben Roethlisberger Wants To Return To Steelers, Give Team Chance To Win

Ben Roethlisberger has a hefty $41.2 million cap hit for the 2021 season, but he wants to do all he can to help Pittsburgh.

The Steelers quarterback told The Athletic’s Ed Bouchette he wants to do everything he possibly can to help his team.

“I want to do everything I can and made that very clear to them from the very beginning that it was my idea to basically help the team however I can this year,” he said. “I am pretty sure I want to go one more year (because) I think I can do it and give us a real chance and winning.”

Roethlisberger, 38, emotionally addressed reporters after Pittsburgh’s playoff loss to the Cleveland Browns last month and noted he was hopeful the Steelers wanted him back for the final year of his contract.

Rumors about the QB retiring have swirled for years, and ramped up this season. But it appears if the two sides can restructure his contract, then he’ll be back at Heinz Field this fall.

