Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Capitals Lines, Pairings

This one has been circled on the calendar for quite a while.

The Boston Bruins on Saturday will face the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. It’ll be the first game between the two sides this season, and the first time Zdeno Chara will face his former team since departing during the offseason.

It also will mark the return of David Pastrnak, who missed the start of the campaign due to offseason hip surgery. But he’s good to go, and will take over his usual spot on the first line right wing.

Also making his season debut is Karson Kuhlman, who was called up from the taxi squad. He joins Nick Ritchie and David Krejci on the second line, skating on the right wing. Kuhlman draws in due to the absence of Jack Studnicka, who was banged up from a hit he took in Thursday’s win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

That means Charlie Coyle is back to pivoting the third line. And with Pastrnak back, Craig Smith also will return to the third unit, reuniting the effective Trent Frederic-Coyle-Smith trio.