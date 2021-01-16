Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Devils Lines, Pairings

It’ll be an early start for the Boston Bruins on Saturday as they look to sweep the New Jersey Devils in their two-game series to open the season.

Following a 3-2 shootout victory for the Bruins to open the season Thursday night, the two sides are back at it once more at Prudential Center for matinee.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy on Friday hinted at some potential lineup changes based on the availability of Craig Smith, who missed the opener with a lower-body injury.

And Smith should be in, according to Cassidy on Saturday morning. He will slot in on the third line with Nick Ritchie and Charlie Coyle.

With Smith back, Anders Bjork bumps up to the first line right wing, while Trent Frederic holds on to the fourth line left wing spot.