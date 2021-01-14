Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Devils Lines, Pairings

Folks, Boston Bruins hockey is back.

The Bruins on Thursday will begin their 2021 campaign, taking on the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. It’ll be the first of two straight games between the two sides in Newark, with Game 2 set for Saturday afternoon. Both games will be on NESN.

With the way the lines shook out in training camp, there are few surprises for the Bruins.

With David Pastrnak out to begin the season, Jack Studnicka skates on the top line, while Nick Ritchie, Charlie Coyle and Craig Smith form the third line. Anders Bjork will take the fourth line spot vacated by Joakim Nordstrom.

The only way complications come in is if Brad Marchand or Smith cannot go. Bruce Cassidy labeled both as game-time decisions, but each did take part in morning skate. If one or both cannot play, then Trent Frederic will draw in and most of the lines will end up shaken up.