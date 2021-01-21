Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Flyers Lines, Pairings

For the first time since March 7, 2020, the Boston Bruins are playing at TD Garden.

Yeah, it’s been a minute.

A week after beginning their 2021 campaign, the B’s will play their home opener Thursday night against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Bruins enter at 1-1-1 after their season-opening road trip.

With Ondrej Kase still out, things will continue to look different than usual up front for Boston, but no changes are expected from Monday’s lineup against the New York Islanders.

Jake DeBrusk stays in David Pastrnak’s spot on the first line right side, while Nick Ritchie and Jack Studnicka flank David Krejci on the second line.

Charlie Coyle pivots Anders Bjork and Craig Smith, while the Trent Frederic-Sean Kuraly-Chris Wagner fourth line remains intact.

The Bruins are expected to roll out the same defensive pairings with Matt Grzelcyk healthy enough to play.

Tuukka Rask will be in net for the Bruins. Carter Hart is expected to go for Philly.

The Flyers have been dealing with a number of injuries, so Connor Bunnaman and Mark Friedman are expected to draw into the lineup.

BOSTON BRUINS (1-1-1)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Jake DeBrusk

Nick Ritchie–David Krejci–Jack Studnicka

Anders Bjork–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith

Trent Frederic–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner

Jeremy Lauzon–Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk–Brandon Carlo

Jakub Zboril–Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (3-1-0)

Claude Giroux–Kevin Hayes–Joel Farabee

Oskar Lindblom–Nolan Patrick–Travis Konecny

James van Riemsdyk–Scott Laughton–Jakub Voracek

Michael Raffl–Connor Bunnaman–Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Ivan Provorov–Travis Sanheim

Robert Hagg–Justin Braun

Erik Gustafsson–Mark Friedman

Carter Hart

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images