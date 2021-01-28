Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Penguins Lines, Pairings

A lot of things are up in the air for both the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Three of the Bruins’ typical top-six forwards are unavailable Thursday, while the Penguins are set to play their first game since the abrupt resignation of general manager Jim Rutherford — all while dealing with some health uncertainty on their blue line.

The two sides will meet for the second straight game at TD Garden on Thursday.

With Jake DeBrusk out, Craig Smith bumps up to David Pastrnak’s usual spot as Boston’s top-line right wing. Charlie Coyle will be the second line right wing, while Par Lindholm comes off the taxi squad to center a line with Trent Frederic and Jack Studnicka.

The Anders Bjork–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner fourth line will stay together.

On the back end, the Bruins are expected to be full strength again, with Matt Grzelcyk likely to return from a two-game absence.

John Marino will be available after his availability was in doubt, while Brian Dumoulin now is week-to-week and will be out. Recently-signed Yannick Weber is not with the team in time to play, meaning 30-year-old taxi squad defenseman Kevin Czuczman could play in his first NHL game since April 2014.

Jaroslav Halak will be in net for the Bruins. Dan Vladar will be the backup so Tuukka Rask can have a full day off. Tristan Jarry is expected in net for Pittsburgh.

Here are the projected lineups for Penguins-Bruins:

BOSTON BRUINS (4-1-1)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Craig Smith

Nick Ritchie–David Krejci–Charlie Coyle

Trent Frederic–Par Lindholm–Jack Studnicka

Anders Bjork–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner

Jeremy Lauzon–Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk–Brandon Carlo

Jakub Zboril–Kevan Miller

Jaroslav Halak

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (4-2-1)

Jake Guentzel–Sidney Crosby–Bryan Rust

Jason Zucker–Evgeni Malkin–Kasperi Kapanen

Jared McCann–Teddy Blueger–Brandon Tanev

Drew O’Connor–Mark Jankowski–Colton Sceviour

John Marino–Kris Letang

Pierre-Olivier Joseph–Cody Ceci

Kevin Czuczman–Chad Ruhwedel

Tristan Jarry

