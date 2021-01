The Boston Bruins were the NHL’s best team during the 2019-20 regular season. And, naturally, it came with some thrilling wins.

Boston amassed 100 points before the league ended its season prematurely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bruins, however, still were able to provide some exciting come-from-behind victories.

NESN Bruins sideline reporter Sophia Jurksztowicz ranked her top-five comeback wins of the season. Check them out in the video above!

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images