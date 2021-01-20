Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Strongly Responds To Fan’s Tom Brady Comment

Perhaps is there is some merit to the rumor that there was tension between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick leading up to the quarterback’s departure from New England.

Bill Belichick’s longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, a few weeks ago took to Instagram to share a New Year’s post. A fan in the comment section wrote “Too bad Bill let Tom go,” which Holliday took exception to. Holliday proceeded to somewhat criticize Brady, though she did claim she’s happy for the future Hall of Fame signal-caller.

Bill Belichick's long-time girlfriend Linda Holliday made this comment on IG when a fan correctly said Belichick drove @TomBrady away.



Seems like there is some unhappiness there.



She's also wrong, Brady had 3 TDs, 0 INTs vs #Saints and had nearly 400 yards vs #WFT a week prior pic.twitter.com/X8HtfOjbnO — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 19, 2021

Of course, Holliday’s statement about Brady not scoring is incorrect. Brady has thrown for multiple touchdowns in each of the Buccaneers’ last nine games, including two in both of Tampa Bay’s playoff wins. The 43-year-old even added a rushing score in his team’s divisional-round win over the New Orleans Saints.

Holliday obviously doesn’t speak for Belichick, but her Instagram retort likely will fuel the theory that the Patriots head coach drove the franchise’s all-time greatest player out of town.

