Bill Belichick’s Rumored Salary With Patriots Is Eye-Popping

How much does Bill Belichick make a year?

Maybe more than you think.

ProFootballTalk tweeted Monday that Belichick’s salary with the New England Patriots is “believed to be north” of $20 million.

Carroll is believed to be north of $15M. Belichick is believed to be north of $20M. Payton is believed to be in Carroll territory. Teams funnel extra compensation to these guys through related companies. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 4, 2021

This tidbit came on the heels of ProFootballTalk reporting that Urban Meyer wants $12 million per year to coach in the NFL, leading to an exchange with The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin.

Volin heard that Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh make around $12 million per year and that Belichick is the only NFL head coach who makes more.

ProFootballTalk responded by pointing out that Carroll is believed to make more than $15 million per year, with New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton earning a similar payday, and that Belichick’s salary far exceeds that total.

ProFootballTalk also claimed that NFL teams “funnel extra compensation” to these coaches through “related companies.”

The particulars of Belichick’s financial compensation long have been debated, with ProFootballTalk reporting in January 2018 he earned $12.5 million per year. It sure sounds like Belichick since has secured a sizable raise, though, as the $20 million figure is eye-popping, to say the least.

Of course, Belichick is the face of the Patriots, especially now that quarterback Tom Brady has left New England to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Plus, he’s the franchise’s general manager in addition to its head coach. So, his influence is significant.

One can’t help but wonder how much longer the 68-year-old will stick around, as he obviously has nothing left to prove. But if Belichick’s collecting that type of paycheck, hey, why not keep showing up to work?

