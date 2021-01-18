Bills Fans Donate To Lamar Jackson-Backed Charity After QB’s Injury

Bills Mafia felt a bit charitable following Saturday’s victory over the Ravens in the AFC Divisional Round.

Buffalo advanced to the AFC Championship for the first time since 1994 after a 17-3 victory over Baltimore. But the Ravens lost more than just the contest.

Lamar Jackson was pulled at the end of the third quarter after taking a nasty hit while attempting to get rid of the ball by the end zone. He headed straight to the locker room and was quickly ruled out due to concussion protocol.

But Bills fans have some big hearts, and decided to donate to one of Jackson’s favorite charities, Blessings in a Backpack, following the game.

Class act: #BillsMafia donating to one of Lamar Jackson’s favorite charities overnight, after he left the AFC divisional game with a concussion #Ravens @wjz pic.twitter.com/nV3LmDmjDo — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) January 17, 2021

“It started around 11:30 (p.m. ET) last night and our donation box just started flooding with donations from Bills fans for Lamar,” chief marketing officer Nikki Grizzle said, via ESPN. “It’s just been overwhelming — in the best possible way.”

As of 4:30 p.m., Grizzle said the group surpassed 9,000 donations for roughly $240,000. She called the gesture from Bills fans “amazing.”

“And it just keeps rolling in,” she added.

You love to see it.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images