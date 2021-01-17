Bills’ Josh Allen Deserves Oscar For This Over-The-Top Flop Vs. Ravens

And the Academy Award goes to … Josh Allen.
A light two-handed shove by Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Justin Madibuike early in Saturday night’s divisional-round playoff game sent Allen tumbling theatrically to the turf.
The flop drew a dubious roughing the passer penalty on a drive that ended in a Buffalo Bills field goal. It also triggered a cascade of jokes on social media.
Embellishment aside, Allen has been excellent for Buffalo this season, leading the Bills to their first AFC East title and playoff victory in 25 years. A win over Baltimore would send them to their first AFC Championship Game since 1993.