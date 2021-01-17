Bills’ Josh Allen Deserves Oscar For This Over-The-Top Flop Vs. Ravens

And the Academy Award goes to … Josh Allen.

A light two-handed shove by Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Justin Madibuike early in Saturday night’s divisional-round playoff game sent Allen tumbling theatrically to the turf.

Josh Allen just flopped… and it worked. Roughing the passer called.



pic.twitter.com/Y068hh28v6 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 17, 2021

The flop drew a dubious roughing the passer penalty on a drive that ended in a Buffalo Bills field goal. It also triggered a cascade of jokes on social media.

He’d get fined $5k for this in another league 😅 https://t.co/AsdG4c3hu0 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 17, 2021

Bills announce Josh Allen is PROBABLE to return after taking this brutal hitpic.twitter.com/Fqei1gXfOR — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) January 17, 2021

Stop letting Josh Allen flop. What a freaking joke. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 17, 2021

Bonus points to Josh Allen for whipping his head back. #assault pic.twitter.com/iU1A17VQyq — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 17, 2021

There it is. The worst roughing the passer penalty of all time. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) January 17, 2021

What is Josh Allen doing? Wrong answers only. pic.twitter.com/fWNd8LIYpz — Cealey Godwin (@CealeyGodwin) January 17, 2021

RIP josh allen pic.twitter.com/rNxVYT8p7W — nick pants (@stnap_kcin) January 17, 2021

I am personally offended by floppy Josh Allen — Meghan Ottolini (@Meghan_Ottolini) January 17, 2021

Josh Allen celebrating a roughing the passer penalty mid-flop is an innovation I wasn’t prepared for. — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) January 17, 2021

Josh Allen. Big Premier League fan? 😅 pic.twitter.com/aDk5XdNRHr — NFL UK (@NFLUK) January 17, 2021

Embellishment aside, Allen has been excellent for Buffalo this season, leading the Bills to their first AFC East title and playoff victory in 25 years. A win over Baltimore would send them to their first AFC Championship Game since 1993.

