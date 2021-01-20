Blue Jays Reportedly Land Michael Brantley After George Springer Signing

The Blue Jays aren’t messing around.

Toronto on Wednesday signed outfielder Michael Brantley to a three-year contract, according to multiple reports. Sportsnet’s Hazel Mae was first to report the news, which since has been confirmed by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Late Tuesday night, Toronto reportedly signed star outfielder George Springer to a six-year deal.

Michael Brantley in agreement on a 3 year deal with #BlueJays per source. — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) January 20, 2021

Source confirms: Free-agent Michael Brantley in agreement with Blue Jays on a three-year contract, pending physical. First: @thehazelmae. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 20, 2021

Obviously, the additions of Brantley and Springer are huge for the Blue Jays, who should be a force to reckon with this season in the American League East.

Brantley last season hit .300 — his third straight season of hitting at least .300 — with five homers and 22 RBIs in 46 games. The four-time All-Star is a career .297 hitter.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images