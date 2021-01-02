Tony Romo Will Not Call Cardinals-Rams Game Due To COVID-19 Protocols

Tony Romo will be out of commission for the last week of the NFL’s regular season.

The CBS color commentator will not be in the booth for Sunday’s Week 17 contest between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams due to COVID-19 protocols, according to CBS Sports PR.

Boomer Esiason will call the game alongside Jim Nantz instead. Tracy Wolfson will continue her sideline reporting duties as usual.

NBC analyst Al Michaels faced a similar situation in mid-December when he failed to clear the network’s COVID-19 protocols in Week 15.

Kickoff for Cardinals-Rams is slated for 4:25 p.m. ET.

