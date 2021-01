Boston Bruins TV Broadcast Schedule For 2020-21 NHL Season

The Boston Bruins are back for the 2020-21 NHL season, which is scheduled to consist of 56 regular-season games.

Teams only will face opponents within their division during the regular season, a response to the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortened offseason after last season’s Stanley Cup playoff bubbles.

The Bruins will play in the East Division, joining the Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals.

Here’s the Bruins’ broadcast schedule for 2021, with most games appearing on NESN.

Date Time Opponent Channel Jan. 14 7 p.m. ET at New Jersey Devils NESN Jan. 16 1 p.m. ET at New Jersey Devils NESN Jan. 18 5 p.m. ET at New York Islanders NESN Jan. 21 7 p.m. ET vs. Philadelphia Flyers NESN Jan. 23 7 p.m. ET vs. Philadelphia Flyers NESN Jan. 26 7 p.m. ET vs. Pittsburgh Penguins NESN Jan. 28 7 p.m. ET vs. Pittsburgh Penguins NESN Jan. 30 7 p.m. ET at Washington Capitals NESN Feb. 1 7 p.m. ET at Washington Capitals NESN Feb. 3 8 p.m. ET at Philadelphia Flyers NBCSN Feb. 5 7 p.m. ET at Philadelphia Flyers NESN Feb. 6 7:30 p.m. ET vs. Buffalo Sabres NESN Feb. 8 7 p.m. ET vs. Buffalo Sabres NESN Feb. 10 7 p.m. ET at New York Rangers NBCSN Feb. 12 7 p.m. ET at New York Rangers NESN Feb. 13 7 p.m. ET at New York Islanders NESN Feb. 15 7 p.m. ET vs. New Jersey Devils NESN Feb. 18 7 p.m. ET vs. New Jersey Devils NESN Feb. 21 3 p.m. ET vs. Philadelphia Flyers NBC Feb. 25 7 p.m. ET at New York Islanders NESN Feb. 26 7 p.m. ET at New York Rangers NESN Feb. 28 12 p.m. ET at New York Rangers NBC March 3 7 p.m. ET vs. Washington Capitals NBCSN March 5 7 p.m. ET vs. Washington Capitals NESN March 7 7 p.m. ET vs. Philadelphia Flyers NESN March 9 7 p.m. ET at New York Islanders NESN March 11 7 p.m. ET vs. New York Rangers NESN March 13 1 p.m. ET vs. New York Rangers NESN March 15 7 p.m. ET at Pittsburgh Penguins NESN March 16 7 p.m. ET at Pittsburgh Penguins NESN March 18 7 p.m. ET at Buffalo Sabres NESN March 20 1 p.m. ET at Buffalo Sabres NESN March 25 7 p.m. ET vs. New York Islanders NESN March 27 1 p.m. ET vs. New York Islanders NESN March 28 5:30 p.m. ET vs. New Jersey Devils NESN March 30 7 p.m. ET vs. New Jersey Devils NESN April 1 7 p.m. ET vs. Pittsburgh Penguins NESN April 3 1 p.m. ET vs. Pittsburgh Penguins NESN April 5 7 p.m. ET at Philadelphia Flyers NESN April 6 7 p.m. ET at Philadelphia Flyers NESN April 8 7 p.m. ET at Washington Capitals NESN April 11 7 p.m. ET at Washington Capitals NESN April 13 7 p.m. ET vs. New York Islanders NESN April 16 7 p.m. ET vs. New York Islanders NESN April 18 12 p.m. ET vs. Washington Capitals NBC April 20 7 p.m. ET vs. Washington Capitals NESN April 22 7 p.m. ET at Buffalo Sabres NESN April 23 7 p.m. ET at Buffalo Sabres NESN April 25 3 p.m. ET at Pittsburgh Penguins NBC April 27 7 p.m. ET at Pittsburgh Penguins NESN April 29 7 p.m. ET vs. Buffalo Sabres NESN May 1 1 p.m. ET vs. Buffalo Sabres NESN May 3 7 p.m. ET at New Jersey Devils NESN May 4 7 p.m. ET at New Jersey Devils NESN May 6 7 p.m. ET vs. New York Rangers NESN May 8 7 p.m. ET vs. New York Rangers NESN

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images