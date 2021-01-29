Boston Pride Announce Schedule Changes After Riveters’ Departure

The NWHL had to make some schedule changes due to the Metropolitan Riveters withdrawing from the Lake Placid bubble due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Boston Pride were directly impacted, as they were set to wrap up their condensed season against the Riveters on Saturday.

Boston is 1-3 on the season, and now will play a best-of-three series against the Buffalo Beauts — the lone team the Pride defeated.

Here is the updated Pride-Beauts schedule. All times are Eastern Standard:

Game 1: Saturday, Jan. 30 at 3 p.m.

Game 2: Sunday, Jan. 31 at 3 p.m.

Game 3 (if necessary): Monday, Feb. 1 at 8:30 p.m.

The winner clinches the four-seed for the 2021 Isobel Cup.





Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images