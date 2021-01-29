Boston Pride Announce Schedule Changes After Riveters’ Departure

The Pride and Beauts will battle for the NWHL's fourth seed

by

The NWHL had to make some schedule changes due to the Metropolitan Riveters withdrawing from the Lake Placid bubble due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Boston Pride were directly impacted, as they were set to wrap up their condensed season against the Riveters on Saturday.

Boston is 1-3 on the season, and now will play a best-of-three series against the Buffalo Beauts — the lone team the Pride defeated.

Here is the updated Pride-Beauts schedule. All times are Eastern Standard:

Game 1: Saturday, Jan. 30 at 3 p.m.
Game 2: Sunday, Jan. 31 at 3 p.m.
Game 3 (if necessary): Monday, Feb. 1 at 8:30 p.m.

The winner clinches the four-seed for the 2021 Isobel Cup.

More Hockey:

Jillian Dempsey Makes NWHL History In Boston Prides 5-1 Win Vs. Beauts


Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related