Boston Pride Thankful For Support From Bruins, Other Professional Leagues

The NWHL continues to grow as it enters its sixth season. And this year in particular the league has the support of so many around them.

Things will look a bit different this year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. The six teams will head to Lake Placid on Friday to play a condensed season at the historic Herb Brooks Arena.

Because of the virus, fans won’t be allowed in the stands. But they were able to order cardboard cutouts so they still could cheer on their favorite teams in the bubble.

For the Boston Pride, they received support from the Boston Bruins, who purchased 20 cutouts to show their fandom for the city’s women’s hockey team.

Hey @NHLBruins, congratulations on your first win! We can’t wait to have you in the stands to witness ours! 😉



The Boston Bruins will be joining the Lion’s Den with 20 Fan Face cutouts.



**TODAY is the last day to purchase your Fan Face cutout.**



— Boston Pride (@TheBostonPride) January 15, 2021

Other leagues such as the WNBA and NWSL also purchased cutouts. And for Pride captain Jillian Dempsey, the support is what’s important.

“Obviously we’re thrilled to see so much support,” Dempsey said Tuesday. “The NHL also contributed the cardboard cutouts, having the Bruins in the stands watching us, usually it’s vice versa. But, any athlete who competes enjoys watching other sports. And I feel like having other leagues promote our league and us doing the same is only going to overall help with some of that growth, especially with the WNBA and the NWSL and the other women’s professional leagues.

“So I think them bringing more attention to our sport during our season and us having the opportunity to do the same when they’re in season is going to continue to elevate the women’s game across the board regardless of the sport.

“We’re thrilled to see people getting into it and getting excited, especially in the setting where there can’t be fans physically present. So, any extra fun and attention we can bring to it is great.”

On top of all of the outside support, the NWHL also will have its Isobel Cup Semifinals and Final broadcast nationally on NBCSN — the first for a women’s professional sport.

“Anyone who tunes in will not be disappointed,” Dempsey said.

The Pride begin their “revenge tour” Saturday at 4 p.m. ET against the Minnesota Whitecaps. All regular season games can be streamed on Twitch.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images