Brad Marchand Cracks Joke About Bruins’ Scoring Woes, New Pucks

You can almost always count on Brad Marchand to have a lighthearted take on, well, just about everything.

On Thursday, it was the bigger storylines surrounding the Boston Bruins and NHL.

The NHL began puck tracking this season, which resulted in different pucks being used. Amid concern about their performance, the NHL pulled the plug earlier this week on the new pucks.

That all comes while the Bruins, through three games, have yet to find a 5-on-5 goal.

So, has the B’s star winger noticed anything odd?

“Yeah — they wouldn’t go in the net. I didn’t know what was going on,” Marchand riffed.”

True.

“It’s tough, maybe the weight felt a little bit different, but I really, I can’t say a whole lot about it. I didn’t even know they were in there. One of refs asked me that a couple days ago and I had no idea they were in there when he asked me.”

Marchand and the Bruins will have another shot at their first even strength goal of the season when they hold their home opener Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images