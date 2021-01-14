Brad Marchand Game-Time Decision Vs. Devils; Excited For Jack Studnicka

Brad Marchand likely will skate in Thursday night’s game, and that might’ve come as surprising news a few months ago.

The Boston Bruins’ top line left wing underwent surgery back in September for a sports hernia. Marchand’s original timetable projected him to return in mid-January, but when the Bruins take the ice for their season opener against the New Jersey Devils, the 12th-year pro is looking like he will play. He took part in Thursday’s morning skate, and Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy labeled Marchand as a game-time decision.

After taking part in much of training camp, Marchand will be in his usual spot on the top line left wing alongside Patrice Bergeron against Jersey. But with David Pastrnak out to begin the season, it’ll be Jack Studnicka in on the right side.

Marchand knows the youngster is up to the challenge.

“He was flying around and looking like himself (Thursday morning),” Marchand said over Zoom after pregame skate. “Excited to see what he’s going to bring to the table. We know he’s a great player, he’s going to be a good player for this team for a long time. He’s getting an opportunity now, so that’s how it works. He’s earned his time and his position, so we’re excited to see what he can do.”

The puck is set to drop for Bruins-Devils at 7 p.m. ET. NESN will televise the game and will have pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m. with “Bruins Face-Off Live.”

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images