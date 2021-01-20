Brad Stevens Admits Kemba Walker Will Get ‘Angry’ With Him Over Minutes Restriction

Kemba Walker finally returned to the Boston Celtics lineup Sunday after missing the start of the year to ease his left knee into the grind of playing games in a condensed schedule.

The starting point guard opened up about his road to recovery following his nine-point performance against the New York Knicks when Walker also had four assists, three steals and three rebounds in 20 minutes played.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens shared that Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers, Walker will be limited to that same load.

“Similar minutes as the other night. He feels great,” Stevens said in his pregame media availability. “I’m guessing that he will get more and more angry with me the longer we go with the minutes restriction. The other day I think he was happy to be out there and obviously wasn’t happy with the result of the game — none of us were. But I think that you try to keep him around the same as the last game.”

Walker will look to get Boston back in the win column Wednesday, because despite a rough result against New York, his healthy return is anticipated to show the world what this team’s potential is.

The Celtics and 76ers tip off at 7:30 p.m.

