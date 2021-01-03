Brad Stevens Calls Celtics’ Two-Big Starting Lineup ‘Too Inconsistent’

As Kemba Walker continues to miss time with the Boston Celtics early in the season, coach Brad Stevens commonly has been starting two bigs.

The lineup with Tristan Thompson and Daniel Theis, while rotating in Robert Williams as a second-unit center, isn’t on the floor for a ton of time throughout the game, but usually is at the start of each half.

And it’s been inconsistent so far, to say the least.

The group has come out really hot, really cold, and may have been all the difference in a loss to Detroit Pistons on Friday where the unit committed 16 turnovers.

The unit of Thompson, Theis, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown, in a sample size of 125 possessions, has a minus-21 efficiency differential.